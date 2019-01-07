Ex-Korean diplomat joins UN ESCAP advisory group

NATIONAL

Oh Joon, chair of Save the Children`s Korean Board, is shown in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Oh Joon, a former South Korean ambassador to the United Nations, has been picked as an advisor to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.He plans to attend the first meeting of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group for the repositioning of ESCAP, to be held in Bangkok on Tuesday and Wednesday.The seven-member group will officially advise ESCAP's new executive secretary, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, throughout this year.Oh served as president of the U.N. Economic and Social Council from 2015 till 2016 and later chaired the Development Assistance Committee.Currently, he leads the Korea Board of Save the Children, an international non-governmental agency to promote children's rights. (Yonhap)