Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Ex-Korean diplomat joins UN ESCAP advisory group

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 7, 2019 - 14:59
  • Updated : Jan 7, 2019 - 14:59
Oh Joon, a former South Korean ambassador to the United Nations, has been picked as an advisor to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

He plans to attend the first meeting of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group for the repositioning of ESCAP, to be held in Bangkok on Tuesday and Wednesday.


Oh Joon, chair of Save the Children`s Korean Board, is shown in this file photo. (Yonhap)

The seven-member group will officially advise ESCAP's new executive secretary, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, throughout this year.

Oh served as president of the U.N. Economic and Social Council from 2015 till 2016 and later chaired the Development Assistance Committee.

Currently, he leads the Korea Board of Save the Children, an international non-governmental agency to promote children's rights. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114