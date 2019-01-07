NK propaganda outlet demands Washington's corresponding measures amid preparations for 2nd summit

NATIONAL

A North Korean propaganda outlet called on the United States on Monday to take "corresponding" steps for the "sincere measures" the North has taken toward denuclearization since their summit in June.



Meari, a propaganda website, made the request as the two countries are preparing for a second summit between their leaders after a protracted stalemate for months over their denuclearization talks.



"Our republic has granted an excessive amount of goodwill and generosity to the US," Meari said on its website. "Now is the time for the US to act with corresponding measures for the republic's sincere efforts."



"For countries with hostile past, it is an essential process to seek reciprocal principles to build new relations... But the US has acted in a rude way without knowing such basic principles of the world," it said.



The website blamed the US for little progress in their denuclearization talks, calling for the implementation of their June summit.







(Reuters)

In the summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in return for security guarantees and new relations between the two countries.Subsequent talks, however, have been all but stalled as North Korea calls for corresponding measures for what it claims to be substantive denuclearization steps, such as dismantling a nuclear and missile test site, while the US demands more concrete measures.Meari warned of "consequences" if Washington sticks to sanctions and pressure and tests Pyongyang's patience.In his New Year's Day speech, leader Kim also warned that he could seek to go a new way if Washington misjudges its patience and clings to sanctions. He still expressed a willingness to meet Trump at anytime.Over the weekend, Trump said that the US and North Korea are in talks on where to hold their second summit, adding that details will be made public sooner or later. He earlier expected his meeting with Kim could be held either in January or February. (Yonhap)