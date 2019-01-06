[K-talk] Lee Hyori comes onstage at IU’s concert in Jeju

The couple surprised fans by making an appearance during IU’s 10th anniversary concert “dlwlrma-Jeju ‘Curtain Call’” held at the International Convention Center Jeju on Jeju Island.
“Thank you so much for coming to my concert. I’m so nervous right now,” said the 26-year-old as she greeted the two.
|(IU’s Twitter)
Lee Hyori and IU sang a duet song, “She’s Different From Me,” with Lee Sang-soon’s guitar accompaniment. The song’s lyrics are based on Lee Hyori and IU’s thoughts about each other after appearing together on the JTBC show “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast,” in 2017.
IU joined the program as a part time worker at the couple’s guest house. While spending time together, the three shared their thoughts on music and wrote a song about each other.
IU has successfully finished the 10th performance of her 10th anniversary concert, which kicked off in Busan last October. She toured Asian countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan in December.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)