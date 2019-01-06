Opposition demands president’s apology over U-turn on presidential office relocation

NATIONAL

Opposition parties have criticized the government’s decision to withdraw its plan to relocate the presidential office to Gwanghwamun, one of President Moon Jae-in’s key election pledges stressing the importance of daily encounters with the people and working-level officials.



“It is right to apologize and explain the reason to the people if the president is not able to keep his word. Unlike other pledges, the (relocation) plan was about delivering on his commitment to communicate with the people,” said Kim Jung-hyun, the Party for Democracy and Peace’s spokesperson.







President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)