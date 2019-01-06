Go to Mobile Version

BTS shares the honor of awards with Army

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Jan 6, 2019 - 11:47
  • Updated : Jan 6, 2019 - 11:47
BTS won the Digital Bonsang and the Global V Live Top 10 Best Artist awards at the 2019 33rd Golden Disc Awards held Saturday at Gocheock Sky Dome in Seoul.

“Thank you to our fanclub Army for streaming our songs, allowing us to win the Bonsang,” said Suga at the event.

“We are working hard on new tracks to present our fans with good music. Thank you for waiting,” added the leader RM.


(BTS official Twitter)

This was not the end of BTS showing love toward its fans.

On Sunday morning, member Jimin and Jungkook uploaded selfies on the group’s official Twitter: Jimin making a heart with his fingers and Jungkook smiling while holding a trophy

“Army got the awards!” said Jimin in his post. “Our members worried about Army standing in the freezing weather to congratulate us. Stay warm and don’t catch cold.”

BTS will hit the second day of the 33rd Golden Disc Awards on Sunday, emceed by singer Lee Seung-ki and actress Park Min-young, to perform on stage.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)



