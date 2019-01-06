S. Korean footballer Kwon Chang-hoon scores 1st goal of season in France

SPORTS

South Korean football star Kwon Chang-hoon has scored his first goal of the season in France following his long-awaited return from injury.



Kwon, an attacking midfielder for French League 1 club Dijon FCO, scored his side's second goal in their 3-1 win over fourth-tier club SC Schiltigheim in a French Cup round of 64 match at the Stade de l'Aar in Schiltigheim, France, on Saturday (local time).







(Yonhap)

With Djion leading 1-0, Kwon fired a left-footed strike in the 72nd minute to help his side reach the round of 32 in the domestic cup competition.Kwon was making his first start of the 2018-19 season following his comeback from an injury.The 24-year-old ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Dijon's final league match of the 2017-18 season in May, causing him to skip the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Kwon returned to the pitch as a second-half substitute on Dec.19 in a French League Cup round of 16 match against FC Girondins de Bordeaux. He was similarly brought on against Saint-Etienne in a French Ligue 1 match on Dec. 23.Kwon joined Dijon from South Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings in January 2017. Last season, he netted 11 goals in 34 matches. He has four goals in 16 matches for South Korea. (Yonhap)