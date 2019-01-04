Air Busan kicks off first Busan-Singapore route

BUSINESS

Air Busan

South Korean low-cost carrier Air Busan said Friday that it will operate a flight route connecting Busan and Singapore until Jan. 29. It is the first attempt for a budget carrier to operate the Busan-Singapore route.Air Busan said the flights were scheduled for every Tuesday and Friday, departing Gimhae International Airport at 6:15 p.m and arriving in Singapore at 11:15 p.m. Returning flights will leave Singapore at 12:15 a.m. and arrive here at 7:20 a.m. on the following day.The temporary flight route will use an A321-200 plane with the code number BX7615.The air carrier said it will apply to win a license to operate the route regularly in the next month.“Most of the flights are already fully booked, as there is high demand departing from Gimhae International Airport. We own the highest number of flights and airplanes stationed at Gimhae Airport, and we are confident that we will attract more travelers by winning the regular route operation license,” said an Air Busan official.Established in 2007, Air Busan is a budget carrier brand operated by full-service carrier Asiana Airlines.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)