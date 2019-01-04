[Newsmaker] Prosecution raids Kim Tae-woo’s office

NATIONAL

Kim Tae-woo appears for questioning at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors` Office on Thursday. Yonhap

Investigators looking into allegations against a former Cheong Wa Dae inspector secured documents and at least one computer hard drive from the suspect’s office, the prosecution revealed Friday.According to investigators of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office looking into allegations surrounding Kim Tae-woo, the suspect’s office at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office was raided on Dec. 31.Kim is an investigator now with the prosecutors’ office who had served on Cheong Wa Dae’s special inspection team. He was removed from the Cheong Wa Dae post in November over a number of allegations, including attempting to interfere with a police investigation involving an acquaintance. An internal review conducted by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office concluded that Kim violated a number of regulations, and requested his dismissal from service.After he was removed from Cheong Wa Dae, Kim made a number of public accusations against the presidential office, claiming he was unfairly dismissed and was ordered to spy on civilians.Cheong Wa Dae responded by filing a criminal complaint against Kim alleging that he disclosed government secrets.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)