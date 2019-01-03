Actress Clara to get married in US

ENTERTAINMENT

Korean actress Clara announced her wedding through her agency Koreana Clara on Thursday.According to Koreana Clara, the actress will marry her Korean-American fiance in a small private wedding ceremony in the US on Sunday, with only families and friends attending.Here is a translation of the statement released by Clara’s agency:Hello this is actress Clara’s agency Koreana Clara.It is rather abrupt but there is a happy announcement about Clara.The actress will get married in the US this weekend with only family present at the wedding ceremony.It would have been necessary to tell everyone in person but Clara decided to consider that her fiance is a non-celebrity, holding the wedding ceremony privately.“Please understand my sudden announcement about the event. We will live happy together,” Clara said.Thank you for all who support Clara.Clara’s fiance is a businessman who grew up in the US but does business in Korea. The couple will live in Seoul and Clara plans to continue her acting career in both Korea and China.Clara debuted as an actress in 2006 through KBS2’s TV drama series “Invisible Man Choi Jang-soo.” The actress has also appeared on multiple Chinese movies, winning an award in China Korea International Film Festival last year.The actress will start preparing for her new Chinese SF film following her wedding.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)