Twitter reacts to premiere of ‘The Masked Singer’ US remake

The show features a dozen celebrities who wear over-the-top stage costumes and masks to hide their identity as they sing before a star-studded panel of judges, including Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.
The identity of each contestant is revealed when they are eliminated, and last night it was American football player Antonio Brown, who was booted out after performing “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown in a giant hippo mask.
One person compared the show’s novel concept to the recent Netflix hit “Birdbox,” writing, “Feel like I’m watching ‘Birdbox’ all over again ... all you can use is your ears.”
The show also left another individual wanting more. “Me laying awake wondering who was under the other five masks because I need to know if I was right or not.”
One viewer sounded rather conflicted.
“Easily the worst show on TV. Having said that I cannot wait for next week,” one top tweet read.
Adding to the buzz were greetings from popular K-boy groups, such as BTS and Wanna One, which drew K-pop fans on top of the general audience.
Actress and TV host Jenny McC-Wahlberg also sounded excited, saying it was “fun to play.”
The original South Korean singing competition show gained popularity back home over its unique format. It aired over 180 episodes with a wide range of guests, including American actor Ryan Reynolds, who wowed viewers with his rendition of “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie.”
The show’s format resonated with audiences in other Asian countries as well, including China and Thailand where similar programs enjoyed success.
“The Masked Singer” is the latest US show to borrow an idea from a South Korean TV show.
In 2016, NBC aired “Better Late Than Never,” a remake of tvN’s popular reality show “Grandpas Over Flowers.”
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)