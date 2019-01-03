Rexton Sports returns with wider utility deck

The main difference between the previous Rexton Sports and the new Rexton Sports Khan is a 310-millimeter-longer utility deck and improved loading capacity, the company said.
|SsangYong Motor’s Rexton Sports Khan is displayed in Seoul on Thursday. (SsangYong Motor)
The longer body Rexton Sports Khan has 24.8 percent increased deck space that can be loaded with up to 700 kilograms and fill space of 1,262 liters.
The carmaker said it has used the power leaf spring suspension for the first time in its vehicle to allow the Khan to withstand the loading of heavy equipment such as camping materials, mountain bikes and all-terrain vehicles. When the tailgate of the utility deck is fully opened, the space extends to 2,180 millimeters.
The vehicle comes in two models, professional and pioneer, depending on the type of suspension.
Like its premium SUV G4 Rexton, the Khan uses 4Tronic technology that powers all four wheels so that they move forward on icy terrain and up steep mountain roads, the company said.
The Khan’s e-XDi220 LET diesel engine offers high fuel efficiency while remaining quiet with higher performance and reliability, it added. The Khan offers an output performance of a maximum 181 ps, or metric horsepower, and torque of 42.8 kilogram-meters.
The Khan is available in eight colors, including grand white, space black, maroon brown and Indian red. The price ranges between 28.3 million won ($25,100) and 33.6 million won.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)