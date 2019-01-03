Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] S.M. Entertainment to hold SMTown Live in Santiago

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Jan 3, 2019 - 14:34
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2019 - 15:02
S.M. Entertainment will hold its “SMTown Special Stage in Santiago” concerts at Estadio Nacional sports complex in the Chilean city on Jan. 18-19, the first time the agency’s flagship event will take place in South America.

Many of the marquee names in the agency including BoA, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Hyoyeon, SHINee’s Key and Taemin, EXO, f(x)’s Amber, Red Velvet and NCT are to participate in the event to perform colorful stages for two days.


(S.M. Entertainment)

Estadio Nacional, where “SMTown Special Stage in Santiago” will be held, is Chile’s biggest concert hall where global stars like Shakira and Radiohead performed. Yet no K-pop stars have performed in the hall, making S.M. Entertainment artists’ to vie with the global stars

“SMTown Live” first staged in 2008 has visited cities across the globe including Seoul, New York, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai. The events has set diverse records for the performance itself being dubbed the “First Asian artists to perform in Maddison Square Garden,” “First foreign artist to perform in Beijing Bird’s Nest Stadium” and “First large scale K-pop concert in Dubai.”

By Kim Hye-soo(clairek@heraldcorp.com)


