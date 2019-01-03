Moon's approval rating rebounds amid optimism for peace: poll

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating posted its first rebound in four weeks this week, a poll showed Thursday, amid optimism about rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula in the new year.Moon's support came to 47.9 percent this week, up 2 percentage points from the previous week, according to Realmeter's poll of 1,003 people across the country.Moon wrapped up last year with his approval rating hitting a record low of 45.9 percent amid an economic slowdown and the presidential office's alleged surveillance of civilians.His support rate hit 77.4 percent right after his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April -- its highest point last year.Since Oct., the rate has been on the decline, hitting the 40-percent mark for the first time in Nov. against a backdrop of poor economic news.The pollster said that the rate rebounded this week after Moon's top aide for civil affairs attended a parliamentary hearing Monday to clarify the surveillance allegations.Anticipation for peace was apparently given a lift by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's speech and US President Donald Trump's tweeting that he looks forward to a second meeting with Kim.The North's leader said Tuesday that he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with Trump at any time. But he also warned of the possibility of taking a "new way" if the US sticks to pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang.The support rating for the ruling Democratic Party gained 1.2 percentage points on-week to 38 percent this week. But the rating for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party declined 1.9 percentage points to 23.8 percent.The poll had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.