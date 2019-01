BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s top-tier stock market Kospi dipped below the 2,000-point barrier on Thursday, according to Korea Exchange, pulled down by foreign investors’ stock dumping.The benchmark index hit 1,999.93 at around 9:59 a.m. The last time the figure fell lower than the 2,000 mark was on Oct. 30.The main bourse opened at 2,011.81, which was 1.81 points higher than the previous day’s close. But it sharply dipped below 2,000 within an hour.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)