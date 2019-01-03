Top groups' New Year's speeches focus on 'customer, growth, global'

BUSINESS

South Korea's 10 largest business groups have stressed such buzzwords as "customer, growth and global" in their New Year's speeches, a corporate tracker said Thursday.



The most frequently used word in their New Year's speeches was customer (58 times), followed by growth (41 times) and global (35 times), according to CEO Score.







(Yonhap)

Other top 10 keywords include value (30 times), market (29 times), competition (28 times), novelty (27 times) and innovation (25 times).The three most often used key words signal that the family-controlled conglomerates seem to have put their top priority on long-term growth and sustainable management by securing global competitiveness, CEO Score said.On the first business day of every new year, those leading groups' chairmen usually give speeches outlining their business strategies and managerial priorities.Last year, the top 10 conglomerates highlighted such keywords as survival, competition and change amid growing uncertainty. (Yonhap)