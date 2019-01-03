Moon's chief policy adviser met with conglomerates' executives last year

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's chief policy adviser and the vice chief of a presidential advisory panel held a closed-door meeting with executives of Samsung Group and other conglomerates in late December, sources said Thursday.



The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has been spurring efforts to boost the slowing economy and increase cooperation with the corporate sector, with Moon entering his third year of presidency.



Kim Soo-hyun, the presidential chief of staff for policy, and Kim Kwang-doo, vice chairman of the National Economic Advisory Council, held a breakfast meeting with senior officials at family-controlled conglomerates or chaebol in late 2018, according to presidential and ruling party officials.



(Yonhap)

The meeting was aimed at listening to the economic hardships facing businessmen and their opinions about the Moon government's signature economic policy, including the income-driven growth, they said."It was part of efforts for Cheong Wa Dae and the government to increase communication with the business sector," said an official, asking not to be named.The presidential office and the government are facing the urgent task of propping up the slumping economy and boosting job creation.The Korean economy is expected to grow 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent next year amid a slowing global economy and US-China trade disputes, the finance ministry said.In a special meeting with top business leaders Wednesday, Moon said that investment is essential in boosting the economy, vowing efforts to provide support to companies for more investment. (Yonhap)