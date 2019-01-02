[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

This year’s Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival features five different themes under “Draw the Light Dream” until Jan. 27.The highlight of the festival is the 11-meter star structure in front of the Rose Garden Fountain, where a multimedia light show will be displayed.Admission fees are 2,000 won for adults, 1,000 won for teenagers and 500 won for children. Senior citizens 65 years old and above can enter for free, though ID is required. It is open to visitors of all ages, with tickets sold on-site.For more information in Korean and English, visit ulsanpark.com.The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival features a large-scale ice fountain that resembles an Alps castle with fairy-tale characters.The festival includes snow sculptures, ice sculptures, a snow cave, a wish tunnel and activities like catching smelt, making organic cosmetics, snow sledding and bobsleighing.Located 5 minutes away is a suspension bridge over Cheonchangho Lake famous for being the filming location of the popular variety program “Two Days and One Night.”The event continues until Feb.17, and is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.alpsvill.com) is only available in Korean.Taebaeksan Mountain Snow Festival presents large-scaled snow sculptures in the national park, Jungang-ro, Hwangji Pond and other downtown areas. Also, various programs like Taebaeksan Mountain Snowflake Hiking Competition, Igloo Cafe, ice fountain, snow sliding, starlight festival, and more are planned for a fun and fantastic festival.The hours are between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., only on weekends during the festival period. It continues until Feb.3.There are no admission fees.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (festival.taebaek.go.kr) is only available in Korean.Polar Bear Swimming Contest is held every winter, allowing participants to swim in the sea in winter.More than 2,000 people from Korea and abroad are expected to participate in this event, according to the organizers.It is held on Saturday and Sunday at the Haeundae Beach in Busan.The admission fee is 20,000 won per person.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage at bear.busan.com.The Busan Christmas Tree Festival, Busan’s annual winter event, will be held in the Gwangbok-ro area of the Jung-gu District in Busan.Creating a festive atmosphere, there will be concerts, street performances and a photo and video contest, among other activities.It is being held until Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. It is available to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (bctf.kr) is only in Korean.