Daniel Henney donates W200m to charity

By Lee Tae-hee
  • Published : Jan 2, 2019 - 17:10
  • Updated : Jan 2, 2019 - 17:10
Korean-American actor Daniel Henney has donated a total of 200 million won ($178,000) to the Community Chest of Korea.

His donation exceeds the 100 million won needed to qualify to become a member of the Honor Society of the charity organization. 


(Daniel Henney Instagram)

The Community Chest said Henney’s contributions will be delivered to the Purme Foundation, Seungil Hope Foundation, Pearl S. Buck Foundation and Plan Korea to help people in need.

“I hope my donation will help formulate a philanthropic culture. I will do my best to be an exemplary actor in the scene,” he said.

Henney debuted as an actor in 2005 on the TV series “My Lovely Sam Soon.” He donated to fire victims, disabled children rehabilitation facilities and multiple nongovernmental organizations last year.

By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)


