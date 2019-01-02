Number of mobile subscription changes falls to 13-year low: data

BUSINESS

The number of people who switched their mobile carriers plunged to a 13-year low last year after a series of government measures designed to prevent subscribers from receiving hefty subsidies for changing their telephone numbers.



According to statistics released by the Korea Telecommunications Operations Association on Wednesday, the number of people who changed their mobile providers stood at 5,660,601 in 2018, 19.3 percent lower than the year before. This translates to a monthly average of 471,717 people.



It was the first time in 13 years that the number of people who switched their mobile providers fell to an average of 500,000 per month. The average number of subscribers who changed their carriers stood at 464,391 per month in 2005.





Yonhap