[K-talk] Wanna One’s Yoon Ji-sung to star in ‘The Days’

According to Insight Entertainment representing the musical on Wednesday, Yoon will take the role of Kang Moo-young, a witty, free-spirited soul who works for the secret service.
“I’m grateful to get such an opportunity after my activities end as a member of Wanna One,” said Yoon. “I’ve always had a desire to appear in a musical. I’ll show a new side of myself that was never shown as a singer.”
“The Days,” a jukebox musical that premiered in 2013, was created with megahit songs by the late Kim Kwang-seok and tells of a mysterious incident that happened 20 years ago.
Along with the musical, Yoon is gearing up for the release of a solo album in February.
Wanna One, the project group formed through Mnet’s K-pop competition “Produce 101” in 2017, disbanded on Dec. 31 after two years. Bandmates including Yoon are reported to be planning to continue their careers in multiple genres. Ha Sung-woon is to release a solo album and Lai Kuan-lin is to pursue an acting career in China.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)