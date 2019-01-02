Shilla Duty Free to open store at Gimpo Airport

|(Shilla Duty Free)
Those who fly through Gimpo are mostly traveling for business, according to Shilla Duty Free, with the majority 51 percent being Koreans, followed by 29 percent Japanese and 11 percent Chinese.
Considering the passenger demographics, the items offered by Shilla at the airport will focus on gift sets of assorted confectionery and wine, preferred by business and foreign travelers, the company said.
Shilla Duty Free runs stores in Asia’s major international airports, including Incheon Airport, Singapore’s Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)