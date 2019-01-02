Go to Mobile Version

Shilla Duty Free to open store at Gimpo Airport

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Jan 2, 2019 - 13:54
  • Updated : Jan 2, 2019 - 13:56
Shilla Duty Free, operated by Hotel Shilla, will open its store at Gimpo Airport on Jan. 9, expanding its presence to all three major airports in Korea, including Incheon and Jeju. 

(Shilla Duty Free)
Shilla announced Wednesday that the new 730-square-meter duty-free store at Gimpo Airport will have a selection of some 100 brands of liquor and tobacco and some 30 brands of fashion and cosmetics, targeting business travelers.

Those who fly through Gimpo are mostly traveling for business, according to Shilla Duty Free, with the majority 51 percent being Koreans, followed by 29 percent Japanese and 11 percent Chinese.

Considering the passenger demographics, the items offered by Shilla at the airport will focus on gift sets of assorted confectionery and wine, preferred by business and foreign travelers, the company said.

Shilla Duty Free runs stores in Asia’s major international airports, including Incheon Airport, Singapore’s Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


