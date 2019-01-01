EXO’s Kai and Black Pink’s Jennie reportedly dating

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

There might be a new power couple in K-pop on the horizon as reports have revealed EXO’s Kai and Black Pink’s Jennie are dating.The two singers from two of the most popular K-pop bands were seen holding hands at a park in Sangam-dong in Seoul, Dispatch reported Tuesday morning.Pictures obtained by the media outlet show the two going for a drive before having a stroll at Haneul Park, where the two layered up in a coat and a scarf to brace for the cold.The report also said Kai drove all the way to where Jennie lived with a gift he bought from Hawaii where his group EXO visited earlier this month.Kai’s Instagram post on Nov. 25 shows him standing in the dark at what appears to be Haneul Park, Dispatch reported.Following the report about their relationship, the Instagram post has been showered with comments congratulating the new couple, though some fans have shown disappointment.The singers’ agencies S.M. Entertainment and YG Entertainment have yet to issue a statement about their alleged relationship.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)