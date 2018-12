NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with US President Donald Trump at any time, but warned he will seek an alternative course if the US misjudges his patience and sticks to sanctions.Kim made the remarks during his New Year's speech, broadcast by the country's state television from 9 a.m. In the speech, Kim urged the US to take corresponding measures in exchange for denuclearization steps the communist nation has taken so far. (Yonhap)