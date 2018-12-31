[Graphic News] Switzerland remains most attractive for top talent

WORLD



Switzerland once again clinched the top spot in a global survey on fostering and attracting talent, part of a top-10 list that includes Canada but not the US and no Asian nations.



The country retained its title for the fifth consecutive year in the World Talent Ranking report published by IMD Business School, a result of its strong emphasis on skills training and education. Denmark and Norway ranked second and third.



While the US didn’t make the top 10, it climbed four notches to No. 12. Canada was the only non-European country in the top 10.



The study surveyed over 6,000 executives in 63 economies. Each economy was assessed on various factors including how it invests in the development of the local workforce, the extent to which it can attract and retain skilled workers, and the skills available in its respective talent pool.