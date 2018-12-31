Southeast Asian food gains popularity in food-delivery market

Food-delivery company Delivery Hero Korea said the number of orders for Southeast Asian dishes showed a whopping 875 percent increase this year compared with last year. The company manages Yogiyo, one of the leading mobile applications for food-delivery service.
|(Yonhap)
Among types of Southeast Asian cuisine, the Vietnamese dish bun cha enjoyed strong sales, as did fried spring rolls (cha gio) and other spring rolls.
After Southeast Asian cuisine, lamb skewers ranked second in popularity with a 633 percent increase in orders. Desserts came third with 269 percent.
The data concerned orders for dishes other than the traditionally popular ones such as fried chicken and pizza.
“In keeping with the demand for more diversified tastes from consumers, the delivery menu options are also expanding from fried chicken, pizza and Chinese to bread, cakes and pho,” the company said.
“As the quality of such dishes eaten at home continues to increase, demand for their delivery will continue to rise.”
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)