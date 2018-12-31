‘Running Man’ star Lee Kwang-soo dating actress Lee Sun-bin

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Reports that model and actor Lee Kwang-soo is in a relationship with actress Lee Sun-bin have been confirmed by the two celebrities’ agencies.Lee Kwang-soo’s agency, Kingkong by Starship, said on Monday that “Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin have been dating for five months after meeting each other on the ‘Running Man’ TV show.”Representing Lee Sun-bin, Imagine Asia has also confirmed their relationship.The two first met in September 2016 when they were filming the SBS TV program “Running Man,” on which Lee Kwang-soo is a regular cast member.Debuting as a model in 2007, Lee Kwang-soo has become well known for his humorous performances on “Running Man” and has expanded his career into acting.Lee Sun-bin, who debuted in China with TV show “Saint Wang Xizhi,” has since starred in Korean shows “Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist” and “Criminal Minds.”By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)