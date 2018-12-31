8 new cars secure govt. interior air quality approval

BUSINESS

Eight new cars released in South Korea by local manufacturers this year secured governmental approval for their interior air quality, a report showed Monday.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said new vehicles produced and sold in the country were found to be safe from seven hazardous elements, including formaldehyde and toluene.







(Yonhap)

The cars that passed requirements are Hyundai Motor Co.'s G70, Santa Fe and Veloster; Kia Motors Corp.'s K3, K9 and Stonic; Renault Samsung's QM6; and GM Korea's Malibu.The ministry said the test aims to protect drivers from hazardous elements that can be emitted from materials and adhesives used to make the vehicle.Starting next year, the government plans to carry out stricter tests on automobiles and increase the number of substances tested from seven to eight by including acetaldehyde."In order to help South Koreans drive new cars pleasantly and safely, we will continue to manage their air quality," the ministry said. (Yonhap)