Korea's consumer prices rise 1.3% on-year in December

BUSINESS

South Korea's consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier on gains in agricultural and industrial goods and the service sector, government data showed Monday.



The reading represents a decline from the previous month's 2 percent on-year gain, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.







(Yonhap)

From a month earlier, the index fell 0.3 percent.South Korea's consumer prices rose 1.5 percent for all of 2018, down from 1.9 percent in 2017.South Korea's central bank has said that it aims to keep consumer price growth under the 2 percent level for the mid to long term.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery goods rose 5.2 percent on-year this month, compared with a 7.6 percent on-year gain tallied for November.Prices of industrial goods edged up 0.1 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.4 percent on-year rise reported for the previous month, the agency said.The statistical office said prices of service charges moved up 1.5 percent in December, vis-a-vis a 1.7 percent on-year increase in November. (Yonhap)