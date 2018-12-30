Wang Yi voices support for progress in inter-Korean ties, calls

NATIONAL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Yonhap)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed his support for the recent progress in inter-Korean relations, and urged North Korea and the United States to swiftly enforce the agreement reached at the June summit."China has supported denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, establishment of a peace regime on it and resolving issues through talks consistently and made the efforts for more than 20 years,"Wang was quoted as saying by his office during an interview with local media Saturday.He said the North's leadership became determined to focus on denuclearization as the situation on the Korean Peninsula turned around this year.The top diplomat, in particular, said the Singapore meeting between the leaders of the North and the US set in motion the process of resolving problems through talks again.He added the three summit meetings between the North and the South have contributed to a fast thawing in inter-Korean relations."All this important progress is completely consistent with shared interests of each country, including the North and the US, and also aligned with policy objectives that China is seeking," he said.Wang hoped the Koreas will be able to bring genuine peace to the Korean Peninsula by further improving cross-border relations, while urging North Korea and the US to "see the same direction" and swiftly carry out agreements reached in their June summit.He reaffirmed Beijing's support for North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile provocations in return for the suspension of joint military drills by South Korea and the US.He also renewed the calls for the denuclearization process for the peninsula to go hand in hand with talks on a peace treaty between the North and the US. (Yonhap)