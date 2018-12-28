President Moon asks ministers to keep up hard work, emphasizes results

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Friday asked his ministers to keep up their hard work and produce positive results for people next year as he congratulated their efforts in state affairs.



Moon hosted a year-end dinner for his ministers and other ranking officials at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. The presidential office said 18 Cabinet members and 14 other officials, including Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, attended the dinner.



Before the supper, Moon said to his Cabinet members that producing results is also important to their hard work.





“In terms of working hours and intensity, I think we worked harder than any other administration,” Moon was quoted as saying by deputy presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung. “But that also means that the results are important.”Moon said South and North Korea saw a major shift in their relationship -- from confrontation to cooperation. He also mentioned events that pushed the progression in inter-Korean ties.“The PyeongChang Winter Olympics, three inter-Korean summits, North Korea-U.S. summit, groundbreaking ceremony for joint railways, removing landmines ... all ideas that seemed to be a dream became a reality,” he said.For the economy, Moon said his government made a paradigm shift by moving towards a people-centered system, noting that it has strengthened the social safety net for people.However, Moon stressed that more efforts are needed to complete their tasks.“I think our main homework next year is to take our work to the completion stage and make people feel it,” he said. “Let‘s keep up the good work and deliver hope to our people.” (Yonhap)