S. Korea shares info on infectious diseases with N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea shared information about infectious diseases on its soil with North Korea on Friday following the two sides‘ agreement on health care.



Seoul’s unification ministry said it told North Korean officials at their joint liaison office in the North‘s border town of Kaesong that a measles patient was confirmed in South Korea’s Anyang in Gyeonggi Province.





(Yonhap)

This is the first time that South Korea has shared its disease information with North Korea after their recent health talks.The South and the North held health talks on Nov. 7 and had a working-level meeting on Dec. 12. The two Koreas then agreed to share and exchange information on diseases that are highly contagious, such as measles and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.“This notification on the measles outbreak is to prevent the spread of infectious diseases between the two sides and help North Korea prepare precautionary measures,” the ministry said. “If similar cases of diseases occur, North Korea will also notify us.”The Koreas are expected to further exchange on diseases, as they agreed to share information on influenza once a month between November and March every year. (Yonhap)