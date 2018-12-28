Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Australia, Indonesia world’s most generous nations: Gallup

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Dec 28, 2018 - 17:41
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2018 - 17:41




Australia, Indonesia, the United States and New Zealand were found to be the world’s most generous countries in an annual study by pollster Gallup.

Gallup released its list of “most generous countries” for 2018. Indonesia and Australia tied for the top spot, and the United States and New Zealand tied for third.

To rank more than 140 nations in its wide-ranging survey, Gallup said it looked at population, which countries’ people gave the most volunteer time, and which helped strangers most often. Indonesia and Australia both got a score of 59. The United States and New Zealand got 58.







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114