Koreas hold meeting of liaison office co-chiefs to discuss cross-border issues

The South and North Korean co-chiefs of a joint liaison office agreed Friday to continue to work closely together in the new year to further move inter-Korean relations forward, the unification ministry said.
Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung met with Jon Chong-su, vice chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, at the liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong.
|(Yonhap)
"Both sides assessed that there has been much progress in inter-Korean relations this year and that the liaison office has played a meaningful role in the process," the ministry said.
"They also agreed to continue to cooperate in 2019 in advancing inter-Korean relations and having peace take root," it added.
The two Koreas launched the liaison office in September for round-the-clock communication aimed at helping foster cross-border exchanges and easing tensions.
Chun and Jon agreed to hold a meeting every week to exchange views on cross-border issues, but the previous co-chiefs' meeting was held on Dec. 7.
Some 300 meetings have taken place at the office, including talks between the co-chiefs. Currently about 30 South Koreans and 20 North Koreans work at the office, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)