[Monitor] Korea’s industrial output drops 0.7% in Nov.

South Korea’s overall industrial output dropped 0.7 percent in November, with production in mining, manufacturing and service output declining, data showed Friday.
Mining and manufacturing output fell 1.7 percent, with production in chips and communications equipment decreasing 5.2 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.
Output in the service sector also dropped 0.2 percent from the previous month, but marked a 1 percent increase from a year ago.
Retail sales gained 0.5 percent, showing an upturn for the second consecutive month.
