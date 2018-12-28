Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Korea’s industrial output drops 0.7% in Nov.

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Dec 28, 2018 - 17:45
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2018 - 17:45


South Korea’s overall industrial output dropped 0.7 percent in November, with production in mining, manufacturing and service output declining, data showed Friday.

Mining and manufacturing output fell 1.7 percent, with production in chips and communications equipment decreasing 5.2 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.

Output in the service sector also dropped 0.2 percent from the previous month, but marked a 1 percent increase from a year ago.

Retail sales gained 0.5 percent, showing an upturn for the second consecutive month.

By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114