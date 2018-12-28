Key suspect wanted over man's death kills himself in southern Korea

NATIONAL

HAENAM, South Jeolla Province -- A 59-year-old wanted by police in connection with the death of a man died in the southwestern town of Haenam, South Jeolla Province, apparently after committing suicide, police said Friday.



The body of the man, who is suspected of murdering a 58-year-old man last week, was found inside the Haenam Police Station in the town on the south coast around 6:22 a.m. Police had taken custody of the suspect, who is identified only by his surname Kim, the previous day on charges of murder and abandoning a body.







(Yonhap)

According to police, Kim appeared to have strangled himself with his garment straps in the prison's bathroom. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being pronounced dead later.His arrest came after the man with a surname of Chang was found dead at a construction site on the town's reclaimed land on Dec. 18. A worker, who was digging at the site, found Chang strangled with a cord wrapped around his neck.A subsequent investigation by police showed that a vehicle driven by Kim had been spotted around the site and Kim went into hiding. Police were able to track him to a hideout in the southwestern city of Gwangju.Kim was helping Chang open a cellphone account and take out loans, police said.The police had been questioning Kim, suspecting he was behind the murder, but Kim had denied the allegation. (Yonhap)