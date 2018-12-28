President Moon to make rare trip to military camp

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in was set to make a rare trip to a training camp for new military service members Friday, his office Cheong Wa Dae said.



The president will have lunch with new conscripts at the training camp and hold a separate session where he will talk with the service members, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.



The visit comes amid unprecedented rapprochement between South Korea and North Korea, which signed a non-aggression military pact following a historic summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April.







(Yonhap)

Moon and Kim held two additional meetings in May and September.While meeting with defense ministry officials last week, the president highlighted the importance of strong defense capabilities, not only to defend the country but to create peace.The president will later return to Seoul and host a year-end dinner for his ministers and other ranking officials, including Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo and Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong.The dinner will be held at Cheong Wa Dae, with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon also in attendance. (Yonhap)