Drummer of 30-year-old band SSAW dies of cancer

ENTERTAINMENT

Jeon Tae-kwan, the drummer of the 30-year-old rock band SSAW, or Spring Summer Autumn Winter, has died of renal cancer at the age of 56, his bandmate said Friday.



"I inform you of heartbreaking news. Last night, drummer Jeon Tae-kwan passed away," Kim Jong-jin said.







This image of Jeon Tae-kwan is captured from the official blog of SSAW. (Yonhap)

"After struggling with renal cancer for the past six years, Jeon couldn't overcome the illness and breathed his last breath with his family by his side," the fellow band member noted.The two started the band in 1988, which became one of the longest-running, most influential music acts in the K-pop scene.Their hit songs include the 2007 release "Bravo, My Life."After being diagnosed with renal cancer in 2012, Jeon had an operation to remove one of his kidneys, but the cancer reportedly spread to other organs.In April, Jeon saw his wife pass away after suffering cancer.The couple had a daughter between them.Jeon was last seen by the public in January when he attended the annual Seoul Music Awards to receive a special award.To mark the 30th anniversary of the band's debut and support the treatment of Jeon, Kim released an album series earlier this year in collaboration with K-pop singers."Jeon is not with us anymore, but the music and the memories he left behind will continue to give us consolation for a long time," Kim said. (Yonhap)