Actor Cha Joo-hyuk detained over illegal drug use

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Actor Cha Joo-hyuk, who was a member of K-pop group Co-Ed, has been taken into police custody for illegal drug use.The latest incident came less than two weeks after Cha was released from prison. He had served an 18-month sentence for illegal drug use and drunk driving.According to police, Cha was taken into custody on Tuesday for disorderly conduct after causing a scene at an apartment in Seocho, Seoul.During their investigation, police began to suspect that Cha took illegal drugs and he later admitted to the wrongdoing. A drug test also gave a positive result.Police plan to ask the National Forensic Service to conduct a thorough examination, and to apply for an arrest warrant for Cha.Cha debuted under the stage name Kangho as a member of the now-defunct K-pop group Co-Ed in 2010. He left the group after facing sexual assault allegations and changed his stage name to Cha Joo-hyuk to pursue acting.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)