[Eye Plus] Letting go

Soon, the blinding glare gives way to red-tinged dusk, as the sun goes out of sight, down the horizon.
Each sunset at this time of the year nibbles away at the remaining length of time in this year before next year dawns.
This makes every sunset in late December to uniquely be cherished. Watching the glamour and splendor of the sunset is more than just entertainment. It could be a soul-searching ritual of letting go of the past and getting ready to start afresh in the wake of New Year’s Day.
Looking back on the journey throughout 2018, visitors find it was yet another year of ups and downs. Letting go of the sun, visitors have the chance to contemplate what they did wrong, what they regret and what they stopped short of. Letting go of hate, remorse and agony, visitors fill the void with a sense of delight, with wishes, anticipation and resolutions for the forthcoming year.
Written by Son Ji-hyoung