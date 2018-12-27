[Monitor] House prices in Seoul, Busan to drop in 2019: BOK

BUSINESS

House prices next year are anticipated to drop in most regions except for Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon and Sejong, according to a survey of real estate experts conducted by the Bank of Korea.In its regional economy report published earlier this week, the central bank said house prices would drop in most areas, including Seoul and Busan.Of 172 surveyed experts -- including 86 officials in the construction and real estate sectors, 40 in banks and financial institutions, and 46 researchers and professors -- 13.3 percent and 53.3 percent predicted house prices in Seoul would drop or drop slightly, respectively.Intensified anti-speculative measures, the sluggish regional economy and the accumulation of unsold apartment lots were some of the reasons cited for the prediction.Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon and Sejong, meanwhile, were forecast to see a rise in house prices due to slated development projects and a decline in housing supply.By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)