[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

This year’s Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival features five different themes under “draw the light dream” until Jan. 27.The highlight of the festival is the 11-meter star structure in front of the Rose Garden Fountain, where a multimedia light show will be displayed.Admission fees are 2,000 won for adults, 1,000 won for teenagers and 500 won for children. Senior citizens 65 years old and above can enter for free, though ID is required. It is open to visitors of all ages, with tickets sold on-site.For more information in Korean and English, visit ulsanpark.com.The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival features a large-scale ice fountain that resembles an Alps castle with fairy-tale characters.The festival includes snow sculptures, ice sculptures, a snow cave, a wish tunnel and activities like catching smelt, making organic cosmetics, snow sledding and bobsleighing.Located 5 minutes away is a suspension bridge over Cheonchangho Lake famous for being the filming location of the popular variety program “Two Days and One Night.”The event continues until Feb.17, and is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.alpsvill.com) is only available in Korean.Achasan Mountain offers great views of the sunrise in Seoul. It is easily accessible via public transportation, and it takes only about 15 minutes to reach the sunrise-viewing spot. The hiking trail consists of well-managed, gradual slopes.Hikers and nonhikers alike gather there on Jan. 1 to welcome the new year. Programs include an opening ceremony, performances and New Year’s speech.It is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.The Seoul Christmas Festival takes place at Cheonggye Plaza. Visitors can enjoy fancy illuminations, a Christmas tree and photo zones. Various events have been prepared for a heartwarming year-end experience.It continues through Tuesday and is held daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.The festival is free of charge, but separate charges may apply for activities.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.seoulcf.com) is only in Korean.The Busan Christmas Tree Festival, Busan’s annual winter event, will be held in the Gwangbok-ro area of the Jung-gu District in Busan.Creating a festive atmosphere, there will be concerts, street performances and a photo and video contest, among other activities.It is being held through Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. It is available to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (bctf.kr) is only in Korean.