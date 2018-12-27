[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

On the day of the US presidential election in 2024, Ahab (Ha Jung-woo) and his team of elite mercenaries embark on a secret CIA mission to abduct North Korea’s armed forces minister in an underground bunker below the Korean Demilitarized Zone. However, they get caught in the crossfire that causes tensions to escalate to the brink of World War III.On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.Half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) struggles with his identity while his father still misses his wife, former Atlantian queen Atlanna. Arthur keeps turning down the request of Mera (Amber Heard) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) to challenge his half brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), for the throne of Atlantis, but he is forced to take action when Orm plans to wage a war on humanity.With the Korean War at its peak, the animosity between North Korean prisoners-of-war and the US forces runs high. Ki-soo (Do Kyung-soo), a fervent communist and war prisoner who was a member of a national dance troupe, meets Jackson (Jared Grimes), a Hollywood tap dancer-turned-US Army sergeant at the camp. Ki-soo joins a dance group, along with others who each have different goals.