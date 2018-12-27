Body of missing Korean tourist found in Thailand

NATIONAL

The body of a South Korean tourist has been discovered in Thailand after he went missing while crossing a river at a golf course earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.



A Thai rescue team found him Wednesday night. He is one of the two South Koreans who fell into the river on their way back to their hotel after playing golf in Phitsanulok, central Thailand, on Tuesday.







(Yonhap)

"It was confirmed that the body was of a missing South Korean tourist, after his family checked it and his belongings, including a credit card," a ministry official said on condition of anonymity."The South Korean Embassy in cooperation with the local authorities will do its best to find the other missing man," he added.The Thai government formed the rescue team consisting of 150 people, including police and civilian rescue experts.