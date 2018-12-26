Celebrate year’s end at local hotels

As the same old countdown events can be mind-numbing, hotels have prepared their own luxurious events. While staying warm and cozy amid the hospitality of hotels, guests can fully feel the excitement of greeting 2019.
Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated with Pullman’s entertainment pub Gran·A hosts Adieu 2018! Bubbly Midnight party. The party offers an unlimited flow of wine and draft beer.
A small bottle of Moet Chandon champagne (200 milliliters for two guests) is prepared, along with a reasonable buffet. The party begins from 7 p.m. and the entrance fee is 69,000 won per person.
Conrad Seoul’s rooftop grill bar 37 Executive Lounge will be transformed into a party venue on New Year’s Eve. A disc jockey will be on hand to fill the air with upbeat music.
|Conrad Seoul
All tables will be served a bottle of champagne, canape platter and desserts. The party will be held from 10:30 p.m. It takes 260,000 won to reserve a hall table for two people. Advance reservations are required.
Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence will hold a countdown party, too. Jazz and other live music performances are to take place at the rooftop bar of the hotel. Guests can choose a welcoming drink: sparkling wine, gin and tonic, vin chaud or lemon tea. The party starts at 9:30 p.m.
The party is offered as a package deal. The package, costing 490,000 won, includes a night’s stay at the hotel, two tickets for the party and a late checkout option.
The Shilla Seoul also runs a New Year’s party at The Executive Lounge. The party will be themed as a winery. Various wines will be on offer, complete with finger foods. A live band will play jazz to lighten the atmosphere.
|The Shilla Seoul
The package includes access to the Relaxation Zone. Guests can warm themselves up at an outdoor Jacuzzi and dry sauna. The party is available to those who make reservations through the Winter Wonderland package. Prices start from 500,000 won.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)