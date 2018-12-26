Hyundai, Kia sweeps Korea NCAP

At Korea NCAP, managed by the Transport Ministry, the Nexo sport utility vehicle took first in three categories -- midsize SUV, environmentally friendly car and child protection -- and dispelled worries that the hydrogen tank positioned at the back of the vehicle would be prone to explosions in the case of an accident.
According to Hyundai, crash tests of the hydrogen valve and shooting tests at the hydrogen tank were conducted, among other measures, to make sure it would be safe on roads.
|Hyundai Motor’s Nexo FCEV (Hyundai Motor)
It added that safety gear protecting the hydrogen tank has been upgraded for improved passenger protection in the case of collision.
Genesis G70 was also named No. 1 in the midsize sedan segment, while Kia Motors K9 was No. 1 in the large sedan segment and for its accident-prevention features, the company said.
The awards ceremony took place with the attendance of some 200 officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea Transportation Safety Authority, Hyundai and Kia at Intercontinental Hotel in southern Seoul.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)