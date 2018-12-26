Hyundai Engineering donates disaster-resistant modular houses

Modular homes refer to prefab buildings for residential purposes. Such buildings involve a construction method in which sections of a house are manufactured away from a construction site, then delivered to the site and installed there.
|Representatives of Hyundai Engineering, Hope Bridge and Jangheung County and other participants pose for a photo at a ceremony celebrating the donation of newly built modular homes on Friday. (Hyundai Engineering)
Each modular home includes a bedroom, a living room and a restroom, as well as a warehouse detached from the residential area, according to the company.
Hyundai Engineering has donated prefab houses to 21 households in remote areas in Gangneung Province, North Chungcheong Province and South Jeolla Province since 2015.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)