Hyundai Engineering donates disaster-resistant modular houses

By Son Ji-hyoung
  • Published : Dec 26, 2018 - 15:18
  • Updated : Dec 26, 2018 - 16:06
South Korean engineering and construction services provider Hyundai Engineering said Wednesday that it donated five units of modular homes to residents of aged buildings vulnerable to risks of natural disasters on Friday.

Modular homes refer to prefab buildings for residential purposes. Such buildings involve a construction method in which sections of a house are manufactured away from a construction site, then delivered to the site and installed there.

Representatives of Hyundai Engineering, Hope Bridge and Jangheung County and other participants pose for a photo at a ceremony celebrating the donation of newly built modular homes on Friday. (Hyundai Engineering)
The builder teamed up with the Seoul-headquartered nongovernmental organization Hope Bridge to replace old buildings with five newly built units of prefab houses in Jangheung County, South Jeolla Province, as part of its program to create shared value.

Each modular home includes a bedroom, a living room and a restroom, as well as a warehouse detached from the residential area, according to the company.

Hyundai Engineering has donated prefab houses to 21 households in remote areas in Gangneung Province, North Chungcheong Province and South Jeolla Province since 2015.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)


