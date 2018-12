President Moon receives six new ambassadors to Seoul

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday welcomed six new ambassadors to his country, including those from Brazil, Canada and Iran.



The president received the credentials of the six new ambassadors in a ceremony held at his office Cheong Wa Dae.



The new ambassadors are Peniana Lalabalavu of Fiji, Elrayih Mohamed Elawad Hydoub of Sudan, Damir Kusen of Croatia, Luis Henrique Sobreira Lopes of Brazil, Saeed Badamchi Shabestari of Iran and Michael Danagher of Canada. (Yonhap)





President Moon Jae-in (right) greets Ambassador Peniana Lalabalavu from Fiji, Dec. 26 (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in (right) greets Ambassador Elrayih Mohamed Elawad Hydoub from Sudan Dec. 26 (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in (right) greets Ambassador Michael Danagher from Canada, Dec. 26 (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in (right) greets Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari of Iran, Dec. 26 (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in (right) greets Ambassador Luis Henrique Sobreira Lopes from Brazil, Dec. 26 (Yonhap)