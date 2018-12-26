[Best Brand] Le Meridien Seoul leads luxury staycation market

For some 20 years the property housed the historic Ritz Carlton Seoul. After extensive renovations, the iconic Seoul landmark reopened in September 2017, rebranded as Le Meridien.
|(Le Meridien Seoul)
Originally founded in Paris by the nation’s largest air carrier, Air France, Le Meridien is now part of global hotel chain Marriott International. As a luxury hotel brand, its motto is “Destination Unlocked.”
Le Meridien Seoul is the brand’s first establishment in Korea. Situated in the Gangnam district in southern Seoul, it is the perfect location for tourists and locals hoping to explore Korea’s high-end contemporary culture.
The hotel bills itself as a European-style art hotel, meaning it wants its guests to feel as if they are on an overnight journey to Europe.
The interior design emphasizes stylish colors such as lavender, blue and green, while midcentury modern designs bring out its “Europeanness.”
Its package deals have European themes too. Female guests who opt for the Ladies’ Cocktail Party package get to make cocktails themselves in a European-style balcony room.
The Winter in Finland package, newly launched this winter, allows guests to enjoy a campfire at the Park Bar sipping vin chaud (mulled wine). Guests can also enjoy breakfast at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Chef Palate.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)