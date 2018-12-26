[Best Brand] Stay warm at Hotel Tops 10

Geumjin Hot Springs opened at the hotel in September. Even before the hotel’s opening last December, the region has long been known for hot springs with thermal water.
|(Hotel Tops 10)
The thermal water, with a golden hue, flows from a 1,100-meter-deep coastal terrace. It contains various rare minerals, such as selenium, vanadium and zinc. Proven to be beneficial for various health conditions, Geumjin Hot Springs is popular with locals.
After a relaxing bath, guests can enjoy the scenery of the beautiful east coast, as the hotel is located on Heonhwa-ro, one of the best driving courses in Korea. The area also offers good views of the sunrise, making the hotel a popular destination for the New Year’s holiday.
Guests can dine at the hotel’s buffet restaurant Poseidon or visit local areas famous for fresh seafood and savory dishes.
Along with other facilities, such as the Aqua Park, VR Zone, Kids Zone, Golf Zone and a karaoke joint, the property is an ideal destination for a winter getaway. Situated in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the hotel, which has 333 guest rooms, is easily accessible via high-speed KTX trains. Hotel Tops 10’s staff offer high-quality service under the motto of “You are the TOPS.”
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)