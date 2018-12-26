Korean delegation to attend inauguration ceremony for new Brazilian president

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea will send a delegation, including two ruling party lawmakers, to next week's inauguration ceremony for Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.Democratic Party Reps. Jeon Hae-cheol and Choi In-ho will attend the ceremony slated to take place in Brasilia on Jan. 1.The delegation, led by special envoy Jeon, will deliver to Bolsonaro President Moon Jae-in's handwritten letter that highlights his desire to strengthen the two countries' cooperative ties, the ministry said."Brazil is a partner country with which South Korea has cemented friendly, cooperative ties in various fields since the two nations established diplomatic ties in 1959," the ministry said in a press release."On the occasion of the 60th anniversary next year of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries plan to further deepen their comprehensive, cooperative partnership," it added.In October, Bolsonaro won the run-off presidential election with 55.1 percent of the vote. In February, he visited South Korea as a lawmaker. (Yonhap)